LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car in Loudonville Wednesday evening. The crash took place just before 7:20 p.m. on Old Niskayuna Road.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling north, and the car was traveling south on Old Niskayuna Road when the car made a left hand turn into a driveway. The motorcycle struck the car, and the rider was fatally injured. He was identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Camilli. The passengers of the car were not injured.

Old Niskayuna Road was closed for several hours while police investigated. Anyone who may have witnessed or has video footage of the crash is asked to call police at (518) 782-2620.