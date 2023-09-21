ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A longtime member of the Albany Police Department is retiring. Officer Steve Smith was recognized on Thursday for his two decades of work in law enforcement.

He was the Albany Police Department’s public information officer for the past 11 years. He kept the public and media informed in the role.

He said he is grateful to play a role in building relationships between the department and the community.

“There are so many people in this community who are engaged, who are really just working with the police department to enhance public safety and quality of life, and that was the part I really, really enjoyed,” he said.

Smith also thanked his family for their support.