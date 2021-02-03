‘Lockout’ at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Delmar

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Thomas the Apostle School went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon, with a large police presence. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany said in a statement that the school’s emergency protocols were set in motion after officials “received a distressing phone call threatening violence just before dismissal.”

The administration immediately enacted its safety plan, immediately notifying Bethlehem Police and going into lockout.

Police told the school to delay dismissal while they investigated. Just before 3 p.m., police cleared the scene and students were released. Police maintained a presence on campus, and will remain on school property on Thursday out of caution.

The threat of violence in the neighborhood extended to other schools in the area.

Bethlehem Central Middle School entered precautionary lockout and delayed dismissal. They said that a lockout situation doesn’t disrupt student activity. They clarified that in a lockout, all students and staff are brought inside the building, and all exterior doors are secured.