ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy will recognize three Veterans on Thursday, as part of his biannual “Honor a Living Veteran” ceremony at Crossgates Mall. The event, which will honor local Veterans Michael G. Breslin, Leo J. Falconio, and James J. Haas, Sr., is slated for 10 a.m. on November 3, on the first floor of the mall near 110 Grill.

Michael G. Breslin was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Infantry after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. His service included three years in the 82nd Airborne Division as a Platoon Leader and Infantry Company Commander, and a year in Vietnam in the 4th Infantry Division as an Infantry Company Commander. After returning home, Breslin was an attorney for more than 30 years and he later served as Albany County Executive from 1995 to 2011. Breslin is an active member of the Veteran community, which includes his current membership of the Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post No. 1520.

Leo J. Falconio is a veteran who served in the United States Navy as a boat engineer aboard the USS Nitro AE-23. When he returned, he worked as a refrigeration repair service technician at a Burger King franchise for over 20 years and continued his work at Stewart’s Shops starting in 2010. Falconio has been a dedicated Post Commander for the American Legion E.T. Ruane Post No. 476 and a 1st Vice Commander for the American Legion of Albany County.

James J. Haas, Sr. is a Vietnam War Veteran who served in the United States Air Force as a Security Force Specialist with the 366th Security Police and the 18th United States Army Police. He received many military awards and commendations for his service to the country. Haas, Sr. has been married to his wife, Kathy, for 50 years, and has three children, and five grandchildren. He worked for 23 years at The Supreme Chocolatier Company of Staten Island and retired as a Vice President of Sales.

County Executive McCoy has held 16 of these events since 2013. In that time, he has honored some 45 Veterans.