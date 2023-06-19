ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some Capital Region students received a significant investment in their future education. The Albany Police Athletic League awarded grants on Monday for local student finalists.

Claudia Corradino, an eighth grade student at Hackett Middle School, received a $2,000 scholarship toward her future education. She was one of five other finalists in the running to receive that grant.

The two runner-up students received $1,000 grants and the remaining three students received $500 grants. Organizers said educational investments can help students set future goals.

“It basically gives them something to look forward to. It gives them something to set goals to achieve not only to graduate high school but to continue your education,” Albany PAL Exec. Dir. Lenny Ricchiuti said. “And those dollars can be used for trade school, for college, however the student deems fit when the time comes for their continuing education process.”

Ricchiuti explained that the Albany PAL hopes to maintain connections with the student recipients to assist them in their future endeavors.