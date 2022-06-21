ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The National SkillsUSA competition began on Monday in Atlanta. Three Capital Region BOCES students and recent graduates are showing off the skills of their trades at the event, having won or placed second in the New York State competition in April.



Three Capital Region BOCES students are competing in the National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta. (Photos: Capital Region BOCES)

Jocelyn Howe is one of those three students. The Mohonasen senior is a student in Capital Region BOCES’ Global Fashion program, who won the New York State competition in the job interview contest.

She is joined at the National SkillsUSA competition by Class of 2022 Game Design and Implementation graduates William Kruk of Schalmont and Gavin Christman of Cobleskill-Richmondville. The team placed second in the New York State competition and will compete in the video game design contest at nationals.

“I am excited about going to nationals just to have the fun experiences and be able to meet people that I wouldn’t be able to meet without this opportunity,” said Howe. “It’s going to be a great experience and a fun time.”

Christman said he is not at all nervous to display the game he and Kruk designed. “Surprisingly I am not nervous. I am excited to meet our fellow contestants and see their games,” he said.

Kruk, though, said he was nervous but confident in their game. “While I am incredibly nervous, I am excited to see what could beat the product Gavin and I created,” he said.

SkillsUSA is a professional organization teaching technical, academic, and employability skills that help high school and college students in chasing their dream careers. Students in the competition participate in hands-on activities in various fields such as science, technology, engineering, building construction, math, or even ventilating and air conditioning.

Several Capital Region BOCES students have competed in the national competition in the past. Some have finished as finalists and others even national champions.