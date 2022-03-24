ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In March, Bethlehem Central High School junior Pamela White was named winner of the New York State Poetry Out Loud recitation contest. White’s passion for poetry stemming from a class assignment in the ninth grade.

White said she was shocked when she won the state title, admitting she didn’t expect to make it to the state finals.

“Honestly, I was dumbfounded when I got to move on from the regional competition so winning the state competition and getting to compete with students from all over the country while representing New York State is just so exciting,” said White.

Poetry Out Loud is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation to encourage high school students to learn about great poetry – both classic and contemporary – through memorization, performance, and competition.

White’s winning recitations included the poems:

Candles by Carl Dennis

Oranges by Roisin Kelly

In a London Drawingroom by George Eliot

White will now move on to represent New York State at the 2022 Poetry Out Loud National Finals where winners from all 50 states — as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam and the Virgin Islands — will compete for more than $50,000 in awards.

At Bethlehem Central High School, Poetry Out Loud was first introduced to students in the 2017-18 school year by high school English teacher Andrew Rickert.

“I am overjoyed for Pam,” said Rickert. “Her success is truly attributed to her hard work. She studied her poems closely for any subtle nuances that her recitations could highlight and I think the judges saw that.

White says she looks forward to representing New York State in the national competition and serving as a role model for other students who may be exploring poetry for the first time. The national competition will be held virtually this year.

“Even though it is a little bit of a bummer not to get to perform in person, all of the state finalists get to work with a professional recording team to record their poems for the national competition,” said White. “As a performer, that’s kind of a dream come true!”

The national semifinals are May 1. The top nine students will advance to the national finals on Sunday, June 5th. Both the semifinals and finals will be streamed by the National Endowment for the Arts.