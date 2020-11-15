Loudonville spin studio rides to end cancer

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Spin Revolution is spinning to support lung cancer one step at a time.

Spin Revolution partnered with St. Peter’s Health to raise money for the cure of cancer. The studio held a 45-minute workout class on Sunday morning.

The class was limited to 20 riders to adhere to social distancing requirements.

All the proceeds from the class went to St. Peter’s Health Partners Center for Philanthropy Cancer Care Fund.

Spin instructor Stephanie Chard says it’s all about giving back to those who need it most.

“Here at the Revolution it’s great to be able to support such a great cause. It is amazing to see the community come together as best as we can through these times and fight to end cancer,” she said.