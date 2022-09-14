ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local sensory gym and community space received a $25,000 state grant on Wednesday. Bring on the Spectrum supports neurodiverse individuals by offering gym equipment and activities.

The funding will be used for the gym’s life skills training program, which helps people with cooking, going to medical appointments, voting, and more.

“All the things that everybody does on a daily basis that they might not think about, because for them, it’s something they learned along the way, and our individuals just need some really focused, critical training,” founder Lisa Audi said.

Students from the community transition program at SUNY Schenectady also attended on Wednesday and learned how to navigate the CDTA bus system. Bring on the Spectrum is located on Fuller Road in Albany.