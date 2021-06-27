Local returns in Spiderman costume

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After hanging his suit up during the pandemic, a local friendly neighborhood Spiderman is back for his first event in over a year.

Our webhead wallcrawler is Frank Gillen from Guilderland. He says that, like every good superhero, he has an origin story to tell: in 2012, a group of friends asked Frank to join them to dress up for a local comic book event.

“At the time, I was fresh out of high school didn’t have much self confidence. You know, that usual story. I was like, ‘Sure I’ll do it but, here’s the catch, I don’t want to show my face. I’m not really confident. So give me a Spiderman costume and I’ll hang out in the background,'” Frank said.

“And then first thing, people were like, ‘Look! Spiderman! I want a picture with Spiderman!’ Tons of people shouting for me. And then from that point forward, I realized how much this character means to other people and it means to me,” he said. “It gave a new perspective on who I could be and what I could be for other people.”