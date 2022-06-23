CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From gun shop owners to lawmakers, people from across the Capital Region are reacting to the Supreme Court decision on a New York gun law. The state’s long-standing concealed carry law was struck down by the court Thursday.

“I think it’s common sense,” said Craig Serafini, the owner of Upstate Guns and Ammo in Schenectady.

Serafini says his shop had gotten calls throughout the day Thursday asking what the ruling would mean moving forward.

On Thursday, in a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court decided one of New York’s gun laws violated both the 2nd and 14th amendments. The decision pointed to the law that required gun owners to show proper cause to get a license to conceal a handgun outside their home.

“If I told you that, I’m going to give you your license, but you can only drive around your driveway, you’d look at me like I was a little bit off-kilter, but that’s what we were doing with the permits in New York State, saying, okay we trust you, but only to be in your house with your firearm,” Serafini said.

But others have blasted the court for its decision.

Thursday afternoon, Governor Hochul convened a virtual meeting with mayors from some of the largest cities in the state, including Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

After the ruling was made, Sheehan said in a statement in part, “Gun violence has skyrocketed across the nation during the last two years, and this decision will make it even harder for our police department to discern between legal and illegal guns.”

Those concerns were also echoed by local Assemblymember John McDonald.

“I’m not connecting this decision with the Buffalo shooting, however, the truth of the matter is, because of Buffalo, because of Texas, because of what’s happened in some of our urban cities here in the Capital Region, the people understand we feel unsafe. I don’t know if putting more guns on the street is actually going to solve that problem,” McDonald said.

Despite Thursday’s ruling, New York State continues to have some of the toughest gun laws in the country.

“New York is one of the most stringent states when it comes to permitting and ownership of firearms, and they’re going to continue to do that, this does not change that,” Serafini explained.

Governor Hochul said she’s prepared to call the legislature back into session to enact new legislation in response to this ruling.