ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $60M investment in the Albany International Airport. The state grant will allow for the expansion of the main terminal and fund new improvements to the airport, including play areas for children, sensory-friendly areas, increased passenger seating, and concessions.

Local officials weighed in on how the renovations will impact the airport. Senator Chuck Schumer noted that many current issues will be resolved, including long wait times in the security line.

“Ask anyone who has flown out of Albany International Airport during peak hours, and they will tell you the line for security can often back up into the pedestrian walkway and even all the way to the parking garage,” said Senator Schumer. “While the airport is vibrant and growing, it was built long before modern TSA security screening, and for years has been in desperate need of expansion.”

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara released a statement in support of the state funding. “This redesign initiative is poised to revolutionize the airport, enhancing technology, concessions, and travel accessibility. Notably, it will boast amenities like a children’s play area and a neurosensory room catering to those with sensory sensitivities.”

Improvements are expected to be completed by 2026.