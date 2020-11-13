Local officials urge Albany community to help keep small businesses open safely amid pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday morning at El Loco Mexican Cafe, local and state officials held a press conference to ask for the community’s help to keep local small businesses open through the holiday season. The presser comes after the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county.

“We were hoping to have a good holiday season but with the uptick that is obviously concerning because we need that holiday revenue,” said Patrick Noonan, a business owner in Albany.

To aid their efforts, Sheriff Apple’s office and the county legislature distributing PPE equipment, including more than 500 face masks, 200 little bottles and 16 gallons of hand sanitizer, to business owners on Lark Street.

On Friday morning, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy making remarks during the press conference.

Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce, Deputy Chairwoman Wanda Willingham, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, and Assemblyman John McDonald were just a few of the officials in attendance.

This morning in Albany, local and state officials held a press conference to ask for the community’s help to keep small businesses open through the holiday season. I'll have the highlights live at 4:30/5:30pm on @WTEN: https://t.co/daRkRb5yqN pic.twitter.com/KrBiArxc53 — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) November 13, 2020

“Small businesses are the backbone of the city of Albany… as malls shut down people had to rely on where they could walk to… we will not let small businesses close up and go down without a fight,” said Deputy Chairwoman Wanda Willingham.