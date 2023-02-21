U.S. President Jimmy Carter smiling at a podium in front of an American flag in the 1970s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After the news of Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care, Albany’s Museum of Political Corruption reflects on a bit of wisdom he gave them. The organization received a handwritten note from Carter with his thoughts on ethical leadership in 2017.

Bruce Roter, the president and founder of The Museum of Political Corruption, sent a letter to the former president, inviting him to participate in a project to collect quotes on ethical leadership from leaders representing diverse fields. Roter explains a letter arrived from the Carter Center a few weeks later. “When I saw it was my original letter that was being sent back, I at first thought my invitation was declined,” said Roter. “It was only after I saw the handwritten words in the upper corner that I knew we received a wonderful message from President Carter.”

Carter’s message on ethical leadership states, “To Bruce, The root of ethical

leadership is to tell the truth.” Roter adds, “Carter’s handwritten note is one of our greatest gifts,” “We thank the President for his generous spirit. He, and his family in our thoughts.”