ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Museum of Political Corruption (MPC), based in Albany, honored investigative journalist Jerry Mitchell with the 6th annual Nellie Bly Award for Investigative reporting. The program was held online and had special guest videos from Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner and actor Jerry Levine. Mitchell was recognized for his work bringing former Klansmen to justice, specifically for his work investigating the assassination of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) leader Medgar Evers.

“It was a tremendous evening and a well-deserved tribute to Jerry,” said Bruce Roter, President of the Museum of Political Corruption. “His passion for journalism and pursuing the truth is truly inspiring.”

MPC trustee Sharon Nelson hosted an interview with Nelson as a result of the ceremony. The ceremony and interview can be viewed on MPC’s YouTube page.

Mitchell was also the inspiration for Reiner’s 1996 film, Ghosts of Mississippi, in which Levine played him in the movie. The Nellie Bly Award is named for the pioneering 19th-century journalist who wrote about corruption in the New York State legislature, among other topics.