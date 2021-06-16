Local MLS affiliate to host free soccer camp for kids

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Black Watch Premier’s (BWP) Sporting Director Steve Freeman announced that BWP Football Academy will host a free soccer camp series beginning on June 28.

With the help of local sponsors around the Capital District, BWP will offer the camp to all soccer players between the ages of 7-11. This initiative happened as a way to help kids deal with the financial impact of COVID-19, emotional health, and socialization.

The BWP Football Academy Soccer Camp series is a free 3-hour, five day summer camp that focuses on technical skill development in small-sided match play environments.

“We always tried to give back to the community and help others in times of need, after almost a year of limited or restricted sports we thought this would be the best way to get kids to come out and enjoy some soccer,” said Freeman.

The BWP Football Academy Camp will run from June 28 – August 13, and each registrant will get two free weeks of the summer camp.

Camp schedule

Week 1 (presented by CDPHP)

June 28 – July 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Christian Brothers Academy

Week 2 (presented by 518Realty)

July 12-16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Christian Brothers Academy

Week 3 (presented by Rockmore Plastic Surgery & Pinnacle Roofing)

July 26-30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Christian Brothers Academy

Week 4 (presented by VANTA Partners)

August 2-6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Christian Brothers Academy

Week 5 (presented by Performance Industrial)

August 9-13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Christian Brothers Academy