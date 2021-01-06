Local McDonald’s celebrates teachers with free ‘Thank You Treats’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To acknowledge and celebrate teachers for their commitment towards students and the community, local McDonald’s in Albany will show appreciation with free unlimited “Thank You Treats” from Jan. 6-15. Redeemable any time of day with a valid school I.D. and at participating restaurants, this new initiative shares McDonald’s expression of gratitude and “underscores [their] commitment to the education community” as teachers manage an unusual school year.

Teachers are working harder than ever to navigate an unfolding landscape brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout this time, local McDonald’s have been finding ways to support its communities. Today, McDonald’s would like to say “thank you” to educators.

“We are honored to support our local teachers who have overcome many challenges amid the pandemic and have continued to adapt their teaching models to educate the students in the Albany community,” says Paul Ross, a Central New York McDonald’s owner/operator and Empire Co-Op President. “These educators are truly the backbone of our community and we are proud to show our appreciation any way we can.”

The “Thank You Treats” spotlights the new trio of Bakery Sweets – Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll – and the offer is free of charge is complete with an any size hot coffee. These new menu items are available all day long and whether teachers are looking for a complement to their morning coffee, an afternoon pick-me-up following a long day in the classroom, or just because.

For many years, McDonald’s and its owner operators have been supporters of education through partnerships with local schools and Archways to Opportunity, an initiative that offers educational programs to eligible employees at participating restaurants. Archways to Opportunity provides increased access to education for nearly 55,000 people annually. Of those, 39,000 plus restaurant employees are awarded College Tuition Assistance each year.