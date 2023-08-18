ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than $300,000 is heading to assist with renovations at public libraries in Albany County. The funds were secured as part of the $34 million investment into public library construction and broadband infrastructure projects in the fiscal year 2022-23 state budget.

Funding can be used for construction projects and the renovation or rehabilitation of existing spaces. The Albany Public Library is using over $240K to install new LED lighting at multiple branches. The Voorheesville Public Library is renovating the existing mezzanine, which will become the local history room.

“Thanks to this year’s construction aid grants, Albany Public Library branches will be lighter and brighter than ever with state-of-the-art LED lighting throughout,” said Executive Director of Albany Public Library, Andrea Nicolay. “High-quality lighting translates to safer, more accessible spaces for patrons of all ages, as well as energy savings, rebates, and minimal year-over-year maintenance costs.”

“We have an extensive local history collection that is currently in storage in multiple areas of the library,” said Executive Director of Voorheesville Public Library, Sarah Clark. “It’s not freely accessible to the public, and it’s disorganized. The mezzanine project would allow us to properly organize and care for the collection in one designated space. And most importantly, we will be able to improve public access to the Village’s historical records.”