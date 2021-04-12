Local law will fine drivers caught on camera passing stopped school buses

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature adopted Local Law C Monday night, which allows for surveillance cameras to be used to catch and prosecute drivers who pass a stopped school bus.

Thousands of drivers illegally blow past school buses loading or unloading students across the state and endangering children.

Before this law, a driver had to be witnessed by a police officer to be ticketed. Now, counties and school districts can provide the camera evidence and pursue fines anywhere from $250 to $300 per offense.

Additional details about Local Law C can be found on the Albany County website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire