Local law will fine drivers caught on camera passing stopped school buses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature adopted Local Law C Monday night, which allows for surveillance cameras to be used to catch and prosecute drivers who pass a stopped school bus.

Thousands of drivers illegally blow past school buses loading or unloading students across the state and endangering children.

Before this law, a driver had to be witnessed by a police officer to be ticketed. Now, counties and school districts can provide the camera evidence and pursue fines anywhere from $250 to $300 per offense.

Additional details about Local Law C can be found on the Albany County website.