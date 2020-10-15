Albany law enforcement helps save man shot in both legs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police and Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a shooting near 4th Avenue and South Pearl Street Monday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old victim with serious injuries after being shot in both legs.

Thanks to training and the quick actions of officers and deputies, they were able to help control the heavy bleeding with this combat application tourniquet—a tool used to save lives.

“It’s very simple to use,” said Deputy Chad Hotaling who helped apply a tourniquet. “It’s primary held up with Velcro and placed over the extremity and slid over and tightened up. Obviously, you want to apply pressure not further away, but towards the heart, so you can stop that bleeding.”

While Deputy Hotaling said it was his first time applying a tourniquet on the job, Albany police say they perform first aid to victims all the time, especially with the increase in violence the city has seen this year alone.

” By applying those, hopefully, they made a difference and that’s pretty much what we did at that point. So Albany fire department, mohawk ambulance showed up on the scene and transported him to Albany Med.”

Monday’s shooting is still under investigation.

