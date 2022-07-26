ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local kids are invited to audition and perform in children’s roles in the Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet alongside an international cast of world-class artists. Tchaikovsky’s timeless holiday show is set to grace the Palace Theater stage on November 17, at 7 p.m. Auditions will be hosted by local ballet school Premier Dance Performing Arts Center, located at 1580 US-9, in Clifton Park, on August 8 at 10 a.m.

The company invites local ballet students to fill children’s roles. In this opportunity of a lifetime, the students are coached by classically-trained Ukrainian soloists who teach them not only the choreography but the artistry of ballet in a bold and unique rendition of the Nutcracker.

Those ages six to 17 can audition for the roles of party children, mice, snowflakes, snow maidens, and variations through the “Dance-with-Us” community engagement program. The program has brought more than 100,000 aspiring ballet dancers on stage with professionals over the past 30 years. Ukrainian audition director Bogdana Kopiy will lead the selection process.

Children in the cast rehearse for weeks at the local studio. On the performance day, the youngest cast members start early with costume fittings having been assigned classical hand-sewn costumes designed by the highly-acclaimed Arthur Oliver.

A dress rehearsal will be held on stage with the professional company led by Ukrainian Artistic Director, Nobuhiro Terada, from the National School in Kyiv. Tickets for the November 17 performance are available online now.