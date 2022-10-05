ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jiffy Lube announced a nationwide fundraising campaign to benefit Meals on Wheels, an organization supporting community-based programs to address senior hunger, isolation and nutrition. In Albany, the funds will also benefit LifePath, a supportive service for older adults, which also provides nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks on seniors in the community.

Jiffy Lube International, Inc. will jumpstart the donations with a corporate gift, with subsequent funds raised through customer donations during checkout at Albany area Jiffy Lube locations through October 31. With a $3 donation, customers will receive a $10 coupon for an oil change. All funds raised will benefit seniors in our community and nationwide. Drivers can visit any of the nine Jiffy Lube locations in New York’s Capital Region to make a donation:

• Service Center #1732: 1672 Route 9, Clifton Park

• Service Center #1153: 711 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

• Service Center #2788: 1755 Central Avenue, Albany

• Service Center #1929: 55 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

• Service Center #453: 334 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer

• Service Center #1885: 318 Fairview Ave, Hudson

• Service Center #2790: 1091 Ulster Ave, Kingston

• Service Center #3055: 265 Quaker Rd, Queensbury

• Service Center #2804: 5 Lowes Drive, Saratoga

Jackie Hroch, Vice President of Marketing at Premium Velocity Auto, the local Jiffy Lube franchisee that owns and operates service centers in the Albany area states, “Our Albany area Jiffy Lube locations are proud to help Meals on Wheels America and LifePath fulfill their mission of easing senior hunger and isolation, especially as we get closer to the holiday season,” “I cannot imagine a more appropriate organization to support since Meals on Wheels relies on vehicles to meet the needs of seniors in our community.”