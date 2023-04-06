ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over a dozen local HVAC businesses will recruit employers during a job fair on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Captial Region BOCES Career and Technical Education Center’s Albany Campus, located at 925B Watervliet-Shaker Road in Albany. The event looks to connect high school and adult students with employers but is also open to the public.

According to a spokesperson from the Capital Region BOCES, the HVAC/R industry is expected to grow by 6.5% in the next seven years. A 20,000-worker influx into the HVAC/R tech industry is expected, according to federal labor statistics.