Local high schooler creates musical guided tour of Washington Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Live music has been hard to come by this past year, but one teenager is bringing the sound of the symphony directly to ear buds with a new musical guided tour of Washington Park.
Emma Edgar—a senior at Bethlehem Central High—had a small idea that turned into a big reality. Now, she hopes to inspire a whole community to take joy in the beauty of nature while getting inspired with local music on the “Sound Walk.”
“The SoundWalk is an immersive experience that’s supposed to accompany you, the walker, as you walk along the trail,” she said.
But Edgar didn’t work alone. She commissioned the classical music playlist by giving local composers a month to write a piece for each stop on the tour. And local composer Matthew Kenyon, 16, closes out the experience with his piece, “Fort Orange Station.”
“Albany has a Dutch history, so I listened to some Dutch music, and I tried to writing in that kind of style,” Keyon says. “Then it started to sound like a train. So, I said, ‘All right, I’m going to make it really sound like a train.'”
The project was in partnership with the Empire State Youth Orchestra, made up of young musicians who recorded each song at Proctors Theatre. To take the tour yourself, all you have to do is download the "IZI Travel App" on your phone and search ESYO SoundWalk.
