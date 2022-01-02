Local gym offers advice as New Year’s resolutions begin

ABC Sports & Fitness in Latham typically sees a 10-15% increase in volume during January and February, as many have exercise as a New Year’s resolution.

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With 2022 officially underway, many people will be looking to improve themselves with New Year’s resolutions. One of the most common goals is improving fitness and health, as local gyms prepare to help everyone achieve their new year goals.

The start of a new year is always a busy time for gyms, “We see a good 10-15% increase of volume. Quite a bit more sales, but just the regular usage, at least 10-15% more usage during January and February,” said Matthew Doheny, the general manager of ABC Sports & Fitness.

Like many others, the Latham gym is holding New Year’s specials to try and tap into the rush of people hoping to start the year on the right foot.

“You’re going to come in and make it happen and we’re going to have all the tools for you to stick with it. We have the in-house personal trainers, dietitians, we have it all here for you to keep you on track towards the right New Year’s resolution goals,” Doheny explained.

Personal trainers also offered their advice on how to stay the course to ensure you can achieve your 2022 fitness goals, “Don’t put so much pressure on yourself. It takes time, as much time as for you to get where you are now, it takes time for where you want to be. Every day you have to keep grinding and keep at it,” said Kellianne Carr.

She stresses that results at the gym take time, encouraging everyone to take it day by day, “Some days it’s going to be tough to show up, but to show up, even if it’s for just 10 minutes, just to know that you’re still trying every day.”

Doheny also says it’s important to set a goal you know you’ll stick with, and have fun while doing it, “This is something very fun. Put some good music in, get to work, it’s a good mental as well physical relief for you.”