SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Albany and Saratoga are teaming up for their students’ annual showcase, “Let me take you Dancing!” on Sunday, January 22, at noon. The event, penciled in for the Albany Marriott on Wolf Road, marks the 20th anniversary of the showcase that highlights students and their successes throughout the year.

The event will also double as a fundraiser for the Alliance for Positive Health. According to an event promoter, a portion of ticket sales will go to the nonprofit.

“We are very thankful to the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Latham and Saratoga Springs for

their support of the Alliance for Positive Health,” said Kim Atkins, Executive Director of the

Alliance. “This is a great opportunity to raise awareness that individuals in our community are

still getting infected with HIV, and those living with HIV still need our support to stay healthy. In

our work to prevent HIV transmission we also are using harm reduction services to address the

opioid epidemic and prevent overdoses. We are committed to keeping our communities in

Northeastern NY safe and healthy.”

The students featured in the showcase are not professional dancers. Each has come to dance for their own personal fulfillment, whether to find a new passion in retirement, boost their health and wellness, or enrich their minds by learning something new. Tickets are still available online, for $30 a pop.

“We are so excited to be celebrating 20 years of this annual showcase for our students,” said Elizabeth and Grey Masko, Owners of FADS Saratoga, and Boris and Sasha Spitchka, Owners of FADS Albany. “We prepare our students for this event all year. It takes a lot of dedication and courage to start something new, but even more to show it off to an audience. We are so proud and inspired by our students, those who perform year after year, and those who are performing for the first time.”