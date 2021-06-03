Local food distribution events in June

Event organizers ask that attendees not show up before 9:30 a.m. They are looking for volunteers to help package and distribute food starting 8:15 a.m.

These food distribution events are run by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, CDPHP, and the Capital District Area Labor Federation. They say they’ve distributed over 500 tons of fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable food to over 100,000 hungry individuals so far in 2021.