Local food distribution events in June

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several food distributions events are planned throughout Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, and Montgomery counties in June.
Check out the listings below for a selection of upcoming dates:
- June 11 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany
- June 14 at Metropolitan Church, 105 Second Street, Albany
- June 17 at Our Lady of Hope Church, 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain
- June 18 at Crosstown Plaza, 2330 Watt Street, Schenectady
- June 22 at Hudson Valley Community College, 80 Vandenburgh Avenue, Troy
- June 24 at 833 Broadway, Albany
- June 29 at 230 Green Street, Albany
Each of these events is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. There is no registration necessary to take part in the free food pantry, which offers both walk-up and drive-thru options.
Event organizers ask that attendees not show up before 9:30 a.m. They are looking for volunteers to help package and distribute food starting 8:15 a.m.
These food distribution events are run by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, CDPHP, and the Capital District Area Labor Federation. They say they’ve distributed over 500 tons of fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable food to over 100,000 hungry individuals so far in 2021.
To find out more about signing up to volunteer, contact the Catholic Charities of Albany through Facebook.