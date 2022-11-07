MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire departments and EMS services responded to a structure fire in Menands around 7 a.m. on Sunday. The chief of the Menands Fire Department was notified that all residents were out of the house, however, eight dogs and several cats were still inside on the second floor.

Menands Rescue six was at the scene of the fire after receiving the call and had water on the fire from the exterior of the house. The town of Colonie Fire Department and EMS Department also responded to the scene. Menands fire crews inside the house were able to find the dogs and bring them outside. They brought them to the Colonie EMS who were waiting to perform life-saving actions on the dogs. While many of the dogs were saved, unfortunately, some did not survive. The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society also provided first responders with oxygen masks years ago that ultimately saved animal lives in this situation.

One resident was taken to the hospital. No injuries were reported from any members of the responding fire departments.