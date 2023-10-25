ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local creative agency celebrated a milestone on Wednesday. Overit held a ceremonial cake cutting to mark 30 years in business.

The company was started by a touring musician who wanted to use music and visual arts in marketing. It developed CDs, designed album cover art for bands, and developed sports teams logos. They now focus on bringing artificial intelligence into marketing.

Even though technology has changed drastically in 30 years, the company’s mission remains the same.

“So as we pivot toward the future, Overit remains committed to disrupting the status quo, blending creativity with innovation, and to doing it all with a touch more daring,” CEO Dan Dinsmore said. “Thirty years down and yet it feels like we’re just getting warmed up.”

Some of Overit’s work includes visuals for Albany’s Alive at Five and Tulip Festival.