ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nearly 90 area businesses and institutions are collaborating with the Capital Region Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) to build the construction industry’s future in the Capital Region and beyond. October is national careers in construction month, and area students are learning from professionals in construction to learn more about the industry.

“These partnerships are critical because they allow us to stay on top of what is going on in the industry,” said Capital Region BOCES Senior Executive Officer Joseph P. Dragone, Ph.D. “They also help to place students in good jobs that help grow the regional economy and overcome national unemployment trends.”

Some of the partners supporting Careers in Construction Month include Curtis Lumber, MIDTEL, Carver Industries and Lancaster Development, Inc., Tri-City Highway Products, Callanan Industries, National Grid, New York State Department of Transportation, and more. From electrical trades to heavy equipment to construction, carpentry, welding, and HVAC/R, these programs are helping to provide students with pathways within the industry.

According to the Associated Builders and Contractors, there are now 375,000 unfilled construction positions, an 11.3 percent increase over 2021 numbers. The situation is expected to get worse as Baby Boomers retire and the economy continues to rebound from the COVID-19-induced halt to much of the workforce.