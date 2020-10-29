Local company brings inclusion to workforce

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a campaign that aims to raise awareness about disability employment issues while celebrating the many contributions of workers with disabilities.

As the unemployment rate for New Yorkers with disabilities hovers between 60% and 70%, EBizDocs, a tech company in Menands, looks to create equal opportunities for everyone.

“It’s a workforce that wants to have the opportunity to work, people are just looking for a chance to do what they can do and grow in their skills,” Howard Gross, CEO and President of EBizDocs, said. “We’ve had people that have worked for us for 15 years and that’s all that it’s about, trying to create an opportunity for someone who wants the job.”

As a tech company with roughly 62% of its workforce having disabilities, they take any document and make it digital. During the pandemic, Gross says they’ve accommodated in every way possible to protect employees—from colored comfort level bands to six-foot walls.

“Once they are here, they don’t want to not be here. We have people who were really disappointed, much like everyone was in the workforce,” Howard said. “We suffered through the pandemic but we are bringing people back and we have people working right now on a big project for the department of health, final statistics, converting microfilm to digital images.”

As the New York State Industries for the Disabled (NYSID) observes this month every year, they award individuals with the prestigious Joslin award. The say it’s more than just providing the disabled with a job.

“Raise awareness of what inclusion for a person with a disability really means, to be included in society,” Jennifer Lawrence, Marketing Director for NYSID, said. “They could live where they want to live, they can spend their money where they live and that’s really important. They are part of the economy, they are a taxpayer, it’s just about being fully included at every level.”

LATEST STORIES