Local colleges plan for fall semester

Today during a press conference with Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, the College Presidents of UAlbany and Siena College spoke about their plans on how the schools will operate during the fall semester.

Both Siena College and UAlbany plans on having students finish the fall semester before Thanksgiving and will have similar protocols,

All students are being required to quarantine for 14 days and have proof of a negative coronavirus test before arriving on campus.

Today, UAlbany sent a guide explaining to students what will be expected of them when they return.

Siena College’s President said students will also have to sign a pledge that lists requirements aimed to help keep themselves, faculty, and other students safe. The pledge includes wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and COVID-19 testing.



When it comes to instruction, both colleges will offer remote, in-person, and a combination of the two known as hybrid classes.

According to UAlbany about 57% of classes with be conducted fully remote and 28% will be in person, with the rest being a hybrid approach.

The college presidents stated they can revert back to full remote learning if necessary.