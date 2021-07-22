Local cidery demonstrates how they make blueberry cider

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indian Ladder Farms has unveiled how their blueberry cider is made.

Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery said the blueberries are picked fresh from the fields, frozen, thawed, and then cooked. This process allows the flavor to be as strong as possible for the cider.

The cider is then poured over the berries through a custom built berryback to infuse the cider.

‘Blueberries are expensive,” Dietrich Gehring, Co-owner, Indian Ladder Farms Cidery & Brewery, said. “They are all handpicked. No machinery to pick blue berries. We have a whole crew of us go out and pick all of them in the morning by hand.”

The cidery makes 250 gallons at a time, and each batch has 135 pounds of blueberries in it.

