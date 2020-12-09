Local children’s organization ‘drowning’ amidst pandemic restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the past five years, Things of My Very Own has provided over 5,000 children with holiday gifts and necessities during the holiday season. However, social distancing requirements and a rise in calls for children in crisis have their team scrambling to fulfill the needs of the neglected and abused children in the Capital Region.

Rayn Boncie, Founder and CEO, is working around the clock to take calls from clients and donors, but the phone never seems to stop ringing. Normally her charity is assisted by nearly 500 volunteers, but due to the pandemic, that’s not possible. Now, they can only have seven people in their building at a time.

”It’s hard to see these basic things they are asking for, and know they have the hope of being sponsored,” Boncie said.

Children turn in gift tags with their wishes written on them for Christmas. The top holiday requests this year? Socks, warm coats, and underwear. Volunteers and donors pick a tag and promise to fulfill those simple wishes, but the pandemic has left many calling in to pull out of their obligation due to the quarantine or illness.

”The just the past few weeks, as we’ve seen COVID cases rise, I get at least 20 calls a day,” Mckenzie Woodcock, Client Intake Specialist at TOMVO, said. “We have to make sure these children get gifts.”

Boncie doesn’t want to think what could happen to these children if they don’t what they need this holiday season. Additionally, the calls for children in crisis are only getting more frequent.

“We’re just drowning, because the crises are that much more severe,” Boncie said.

To make a donation, sponsor a gift tag, or report an abused or neglected child in need, you can go to ThingsOfMyVeryOwn.org to find help.