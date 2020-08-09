Local car dealerships see an increase in sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– Local car dealerships are doing better now, than they were back in March, April, and even May according to ENYCAR president, Chris Neuber.

For some local car dealerships, the months of June and July were actually better this year, than last year.

“We have been very busy throughout the whole pandemic. Once we reopened our show rooms, the rate of sale is tremendous at this time, but the biggest problem that we are having is inventory,” explained Tom Restino, who works for DePaula Chevrolet. “Prior to the pandemic, General Motors was in the biggest strike they had in years, so there was a shortage of vehicles and plus once you had the pandemic, you had supplier concerns to build vehicles.”

As to the recent spike in sales, Neuber shared his thoughts as to why that might be.

“I think it’s pent up demand, I think it’s some people coming off a lease who maybe had to sit tight for a while, and now it’s a little more open for a while— they feel a little more free going out and purchasing a car,” said Neuber.

Both Neuber and Restino say it’s possible that more people may be choosing to travel by car instead of other forms of transportation during these times as well.

“Used cars are in tremendous demand right now,” explained Restino. “Could it be because they had checks coming in and they wanted to buy vehicles? That’s a possibility too.”