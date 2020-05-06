Local business offering free vehicle disinfection for frontline workers

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Daigle Cleaning Systems is offering free vehicle disinfection and interior cleaning this Thursday and Friday.

Daigle Cleaning Systems President Derek Foster said his team wanted the opportunity to help those working hard to keep their community safe.

The free deal is taking place May 7 and May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their location on 20 Center St. in Albany.

For more information on the local cleaning company and their services, visit their website.

