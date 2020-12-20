Local business helping to bring the joys of music into Capital Region homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christmas is right around the corner and one business is helping to give people of all ages the gift of music. Whether you’re stuck at home, or you’re just looking to learn something new, the Hilton Piano Center wants to help people in the Capital Region discover the gift of music.

The third generation piano and keyboard center in Albany is owned by Bob Hilton. For years, Hilton and his family has been helping people of all ages learn how to play an instrument.

Recently, the family-owned business has seen an uptick in business as more and more people look to learn a new skill set while stuck indoors.

“We’ve been strangely busy, I think it’s one of those things with the piano is people need something to do at home and they need something during the pandemic where it’s one of those things where they need something to do,” said Hilton.

If you’re looking to purchase a new instrument or want advice on how to begin playing, contact the Hilton Piano Center in Albany at 518-362-7920.