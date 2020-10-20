Local business donates 1,500 face shields to Albany County poll workers

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early voting for the general election starts this weekend, and each county has a number of different polling locations where you can go and cast your vote early. Local election officials are getting the word out about their COVID-19 safety protocols in an effort to make voters feel comfortable with heading to the polls in-person.

“One study that we were able to discover showed that 70% of individuals prefer to vote in-person,” Deputy Albany County Executive Dan Lynch said at a press conference Tuesday, “and should be able to do so in a safe environment.”

Lynch extended thanks to Bokland Custom Visuals for donating 1,500 face shields to the county for their poll workers. Bokland Custom Visuals in Albany is one of many businesses that had to pivot their manufacturing model during the pandemic. Bokland is a printing company that now also produces personal protective equipment.

“We’ve actually done a lot of acrylic barriers for Department of Motor Vehicles throughout the state, helping them to re-open their offices,” said Brian Corbett, President of Bokland, “as well as different barrier projects for other businesses, as they’ve tried to open through the pandemic.”

Face shields, disinfecting protocols, and spreading out the number of voters over a period of nine days will all lead to a safer voting experience, according to election officials. Early voting starts Saturday, October 24 and ends Sunday, November 1.

