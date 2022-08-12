ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy (MHLC) is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in style, with a new signature beer crafted by Indian Ladder Farms Cidery & Brewery (ILFCB). The brew, a 100% New York State Pale Ale, was kegged and canned for the Conservancy’s celebrations, which mark the protection of more than 13,000 acres of land in Albany, Schenectady, and Montgomery Counties. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this new beverage will go towards supporting MHLC’s mission of continuing to protect the land.

The MHLC works to protect natural resources that ensure clean water, clean air, and working landscapes for farming and forestry. This work contributes to a healthier Capital Region now, and for future generations. To date, they have protected 13,296 acres of land.

In late July, MHLC held a Stewards Circle Gathering at Indian Ladder Cidery & Brewery, which gave a unique opportunity to connect MHLC staff, board of directors, and brewery staff for a friendly discussion and an update on current projects.

“We were thrilled to partner with Indian Ladder Farms Cidery & Brewery in celebration of our 30th anniversary of conservation in the Capital Region,” said Tara Tornello, MHLC’s Community Engagement & Development Director. “It was especially impactful to gather on the Indian Ladder Farms property that was protected with a conservation easement in 2003 and which sits within the Helderberg Conservation Corridor. The entire Indian Ladder Farms team helped create a special evening we’ll remember long after the last can of Pale Ale is enjoyed.”

“We have a long-standing relationship with the MHLC,” said Dietrich Gehring, Co-owner, ILF Cidery & Brewery, “and were pleased to host their 30th Anniversary celebration to help raise funding and support their future projects.”