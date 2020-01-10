Local attorney first in NYS to revisit crime scene under discovery reform

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday, a local defense attorney was officially the first ever to take advantage of New York’s discovery reform, allowing him to inspect a Colonie radio station where his client allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

Joel Abelove walked into Albany Broadcasting Friday with a couple Colonie police officers just a few steps behind. A judge ordered the former Rensselaer County prosecutor now turned defense attorney be allowed to inspect the Jams 96.3 studio where his client, Brian Angelo worked.

Angelo is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 inside the studio where he used to be a DJ. Abelove refused to comment as he left his inspection.

“Well I’m really not going to talk about the case, I appreciate it, thank you very much. It’s a pending case,” he said after only spending about five minutes inside the radio station.

NEWS10 reached out to Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares for his input on the New York discovery reform that allows defendants and their attorneys to apply for the right to inspect a crime scene.

“Let me put it this way, in this particular case regarding Mr. Angelo, there’s been a significant period of time between when the incident occurred and the visit today. We have no idea if the facility made any modifications or adjustments to the premises,” Soares explains. “You would have thought that would have been taken into consideration.”

Judge Peter Lynch ruled Thursday only Abelove without his client Angelo would be allowed to visit the crime scene. However, crime victims advocates worry this arm of the discovery reform could be extremely traumatic if a future defendant and their attorneys were to be allowed into a victim’s home, car, or personal space.

“It can be as vulnerable as their bedroom, so can you imagine your abuser coming in if the scene of the crime took place in your bedroom and having to really almost relive it in a way,” says Melany Bradshaw, a licensed therapist with the Albany County Crime Victim and Sexual Violence Center.

“We know for a fact that the most under reported crimes are domestic violence crimes as well as sexual assault. The primary reason why people do not come forward to report those crimes is because there is additional trauma,” Soares adds.

The reform also requires police and prosecutors hand over all possible evidence in a case within 15 days of arraignment. Soares and Bradshaw also worry about victim’s privacy, particularly with defendants who represent themselves.

“Not only is a defendant able, with judicial consent, to go back into that home or college dorm or wherever a crime may have occurred, but now that defendant also has that victim’s personal information, their contact, and everything they may have said to police,” Soares says.

“By forcing [victims] to participate in this process, you would be exposing them to the potential to re-encounter their attacker and traumatize them further before they’re ready to confront these demons that they’ve unfortunately been given,” explains Bradshaw.

In Angelo’s case, the scene is his former workplace, with officers alongside his attorney, and far from his alleged victim, but District Attorney Soares says he doesn’t see a way to navigate the new reform without retraumatizing future victims.

“How are we supposed to achieve that when you have this particular piece of legislation that was put in and rushed in the governor‘s budget and passed without any explanation, without any training?” he asks.

Soares says without any guidelines set forth in the legislation, all he and police have to go on so far is their experience working with victims and lawfully collecting evidence.

“We’ve had conversations with our law enforcement to ensure that at the first instance of a crime, they’re capturing as much information — whether it’s photographs or video evidence or measurements — so that when these applications are filed, we can at least bring to the court the argument that we’ve turned over every possible depiction of the scene to obviate the need to go forward with such inspections,” says Soares.