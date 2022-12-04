GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early Alzheimer’s Diagnostics LLC of Glenmont was awarded a $274,713 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant. The money will go towards a project to develop saliva screening tests that can detect Alzheimer’s disease before the onset of memory loss and other symptoms.

“Far too many Americans have experienced the devastating impact of Alzheimer’s,” Congressman Tonko said. “Early diagnosis can have a major impact on ensuring access to treatments and vastly improving quality of life for patients and their families. I have long been at the forefront of efforts to increase access to early diagnostics for Alzheimer’s disease, and I’m proud to see this innovative research taking place here in the Capital Region.