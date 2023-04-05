ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory addressed the public to provide an update regarding the early-morning fire on Grand Street in Albany’s Mansion Neighborhood. Other city officials were in attendance.

Several buildings on Grand Street engulfed in flames this morning when a fire broke out just before 2:00 a.m.

“We arrived at 1:57 a.m. to find a heavy fire condition in the rear of three structures,” Joseph Gregory, Albany Fire Chief, said. “Three structures were fully involved at that point and were active fire; the fire quickly moved throughout the buildings.”

No one was injured and several animals were rescued. 15 people were displaced and 10 apartments were damaged.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan was on scene early this morning surveying the damage, she said all four buildings will likely have to be demolished.

“It is clear that three of the buildings are going to have to come down, it looks like all four though, given the intensity of the fire and the amount of water damage that’s been done and collapses that have occurred inside the structures,” Sheehan said.

It’s still unclear which building the fire originated in and what caused it. Sheehan added one of the four buildings was vacant.

“One of the buildings was vacant but it was registered as a vacant building by a property owner that owns a number of properties on this street and that has purchased that building with the intent of rehabbing it, leasing it out and providing affordable housing,” Sheehan said.

The investigation is ongoing and demolition will be completed in the next 24 hours.