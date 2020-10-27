Live music venue Skyloft closing doors due to pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The venue known as Skyloft located at Crossgates Mall has announced they are closing their doors.

Skyloft said the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit them hard and they can no longer remain open as a result. Like many other venues, growing concerns along with increased restrictions have brought them to the brink.

Skyloft said they are grateful for the opportunity and support they have enjoyed since opening. They said they deeply appreciate the patrons, artists, and staff who made the venue possible.

As for what is next, Skyloft said they are not sure what the future has in store, but a new venture is not out of the realm of possibilities.

