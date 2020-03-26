LIST: All the downtown Albany businesses open digitally during coronavirus closures

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A post on DowntownAlbany.org collects a slew of companies still operating online while their customers stay home. Restaurants, galleries, and fitness studios all have quarantine specials available virtually, including tours, classes, and discounts.
Continued support for these local neighborhood establishments will help them to stay in business for the extent of the current global shutdown. For more information, visit DowntownAlbany.org.
Shopping
- Cafe Capriccio: 49 Grand Street, (518) 465-0439
- Fort Orange General Store: 412 Broadway, (518) 818-0105
- Fresh & Fly Clothing: 13 S Pearl Street, (518) 331-6279
- Patsy’s Barber Shop: 3 Howard Street, (518) 463-3602
- Patsy’s Pin Ups: 7 Howard Street, (518) 426-9292
- Stacks Espresso Bar: 488 Broadway, (518) 599-0411
- Stagecoach Coffee: 90 State Street, (518) 436-7233
Fitness
- C-Suite Fitness: 412 Broadway, (518) 755-1896
- Downtown Studio Fit: 59 N Pearl Street, (518) 250-8071
- Omni Fitness Center: 54 State Street, (518) 694-0196
- Root3d: 165 S Pearl Street
Nonprofit
- African American Cultural Center: 135 S Pearl Street, (518) 279-6554
- Albany Center Gallery: 488 Broadway, (518) 462-4775
- Albany Symphony Orchestra: 19 Clinton Avenue, (518) 694-3300
- Palace Theatre: 19 Clinton Avenue, (518) 465-3335
Delivery/Takeout
- 518 Fresh: 50 S Pearl Street, (518) 961-5842
- 677 Prime: 677 Broadway, (518) 427-7463
- ama cocina: 4 Sheridan Avenue, (518) 776-4550
- Amigos Tacos & Empanadas: 50 S Pearl Street, (518) 512-4025
- Amo La Bella: 89 Beaver Street, (518) 434-3121
- Angie’s Pineapples & Tings: 153 S- Pearl Street, (518) 698-6421
- B-Rad’s Bistro Express: 677 Broadway, (518) 268-0922
- Broadway Plaza Liquor: 418 Broadway, (518) 462-3607
- Capitol House Chinese Kitchen: 35 N Pearl Street, (518) 434-5422
- City Hall Café: 24 Eagle Street, (518) 650-6709
- The Cobblestone Lunch Shoppe: 37 Maiden Lane, (518) 393-1042
- Dawn’s Victory Sports Café: 10 Sheridan Avenue, (518) 463-9113
- Emmanuel Thai Restaurant: 35 Maiden Lane, (518) 427-0200
- The Excelsior Pub: 54 Philip Street, (518) 462-0690
- Golden Fried Chicken: 125 S Pearl Street, (518) 426-1063
- Hill Street Café: 180 Madison Avenue, (518) 462-3544
- Jack’s Oyster House: 42 State Street, (518) 465-8854
- Jonathan’s Pizza: 31 N Pearl Street, (518) 463-5100
- Lam’s Chinese Kitchen: 51 S Pearl Street, (518) 545-3228
- McGeary’s Irish Pub: 4 Clinton Square, (518) 463-1455
- Miranda’s Deli: 52 Columbia Street, (518) 542-5319
- MugShots Café: 54 James Street, (518) 390-0998
- Myrna’s Soul Food Restaurant: 123 Madison Avenue, (518) 275-0458
- The Paper Dragon: 5 Clinton Square, (518) 977-3133
- Pearl Street Diner: 40 N Pearl Street, (518) 463-4829
- Pearl Street Pub: 59 N Pearl Street, (518) 694-3100
- PG’s Café: 112 State Street, (518) 465-1284
- Pizzeria 54: 55 N Pearl Street, (518) 432-5454
- Pizzeria Sapienza: 51 S Pearl Street, (518) 730-4841
- Public House 42: 42 Eagle Street, (518) 650-6015
- Saati Deli & Catering: 518 Broadway, (518) 465-3050
- The Taverna: 38 S Pearl Street, (518) 434-4200
- V&R Italian Restaurant: 136 Madison Avenue, (518) 626-0001
- Wellington’s: 144 State Street, (518) 992-2432
- The Yard Hatchet House & Bar: 16 Sheridan Avenue, info@theyardalbany.com
Art
Gift Cards
- 677 Prime: 677 Broadway, (518) 427-7463
- The Enchanted Florist of Albany: 54 Columbia Street, (518) 813-4990
- Far Shot Recreation: 69 N Pearl Street, (518) 898-9167
- Fifth Tier Baking Studio: 54 Columbia Street, (518) 650-7240
- The Hollow Bar + Kitchen: 79 N Pearl Street, (518) 426-8550
- Jack’s Oyster House: 42 State Street, (518) 465-8854
- Ria’s Bistro & Bakery: 13 State Street, (518) 650-8340
- Steuben Street Market: 54 N Pearl Street, (518) 977-4030
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘It stung’: St. Clare’s pensioner reacts to Cuomo request to fill-in fighting the coronavirus
- Local wrestler staying positive about Olympics being postponed
- LIST: All the downtown Albany businesses open digitally during coronavirus closures
- Local couple, separated by pandemic policy, share moment through window
- Pickett named to Lou Henson All-America Team