LIST: All the downtown Albany businesses open digitally during coronavirus closures

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A post on DowntownAlbany.org collects a slew of companies still operating online while their customers stay home. Restaurants, galleries, and fitness studios all have quarantine specials available virtually, including tours, classes, and discounts.

Continued support for these local neighborhood establishments will help them to stay in business for the extent of the current global shutdown. For more information, visit DowntownAlbany.org.

Shopping

Fitness

Nonprofit

Delivery/Takeout

Art

Gift Cards

LATEST STORIES: