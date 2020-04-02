Lisha Kill Middle School accepts toilet paper video challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After being challenged by Sand Creek Middle School earlier this week, Lisha Kill Middle School is continuing the toilet paper video challenge.

Lisha Kill Middle School faculty and staff say they appreciated the fun way to connect with their students and families.

Fifth grade teachers Patrick Morgan and Casey Rowland and sixth grade teacher Sue Shank from Sand Creek Middle School originated the challenge.

Next up? Colonie Central High School was challenged!

LATEST STORIES: