Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Lisha Kill Middle School accepts toilet paper video challenge

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After being challenged by Sand Creek Middle School earlier this week, Lisha Kill Middle School is continuing the toilet paper video challenge.

Lisha Kill Middle School faculty and staff say they appreciated the fun way to connect with their students and families.

Fifth grade teachers Patrick Morgan and Casey Rowland and sixth grade teacher Sue Shank from Sand Creek Middle School originated the challenge.

Next up? Colonie Central High School was challenged!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak