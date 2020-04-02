ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After being challenged by Sand Creek Middle School earlier this week, Lisha Kill Middle School is continuing the toilet paper video challenge.
Lisha Kill Middle School faculty and staff say they appreciated the fun way to connect with their students and families.
Fifth grade teachers Patrick Morgan and Casey Rowland and sixth grade teacher Sue Shank from Sand Creek Middle School originated the challenge.
Next up? Colonie Central High School was challenged!
LATEST STORIES:
- Disney announces furloughs for non-essential employees across company
- Lisha Kill Middle School accepts toilet paper video challenge
- Local EMS brace for coronavirus and their own protection
- Dairy farmers begin to flush away milk due to coronavirus
- Dunkin’ foundation awards $85K in grants