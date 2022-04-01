ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany officials have announced the lineup and schedule for the 74th annual Albany Tulip Festival. The festival is set for Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8 in Washington Park.

“For 74 years, the Albany Tulip Festival has delighted visitors with the vibrant colors of spring, and showcased the economic vitality of the Capital Region,” said Ted Smith, President of Citizen’s Bank Upstate New York region. “We’re proud to support events such as this that strengthen our communities and help them reach their potential.”

The festival was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival celebrates Albany’s Dutch heritage. The event includes artisans, a fine arts show, food, the KidZone, live entertainment, and more than 187,000 tulips in 150 different varieties.

Events schedule

Saturday, May 7

YOGA Fest! Sponsored by The Hot Yoga Spot, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the main stage.

Tulip Queen Coronation Ceremony, Washington Park Lakehouse Stage. Nominations are accepted through April 5. 11:30 a.m. — The Mendelssohn Club 11:45 a.m. — Tulip Queen Procession 12 p.m. — Tulip Queen Coronation

Main Stage 1:30 p.m. — Bad Mothers 3 p.m. — TBA 4:30 p.m. — Parquet Courts

Local 518 Stage 1 p.m. — Hanzolo 2:15 p.m. — Canella 3:30 p.m. — B. Chaps and Freedom Stratton 4:45 p.m. — E.R.I.E



Sunday, May 8

YOGA Fest! Sponsored by The Hot Yoga Spot, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the main stage.

23rd Annual Capital Regions Best Mom at noon at Washington Park Lakehouse Stage. Nominations open until April 9.

Main Stage 1:30 p.m. — Taina Asili 3 p.m. — DJ TGIF 4:45 p.m. — Powerhouse Funk Band

Local 518 Stage 1 p.m. — Kyla Silk 2:15 p.m. – Side-B 3:30 p.m. — Kieran Rhodes 4:45 p.m. — Playin’ with Fire



Price Chopper KidZone Stage

Saturday only at 2 p.m. — Park Playhouse

Sunday only at 2 p.m. — Artpartners

1:15 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. — Melvin the Magnificent

2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. — Andy “The Music Man” Morse

3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. — Ruth Pelham of the Music Mobile

Tulip Week Events

Tulip Tours in Washington Park Monday, May 2 through May 6 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 6 Carillon Concert, 11:30 to noon outside Albany City Hall Street Scrubbing at noon on State and Lodge Streets Tulip Festival Luncheon at 12:30 p.m.

Royal Tulip Ball, Saturday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Kenmore Ballroom

A Tulip Dig is scheduled for May 28 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Moses Fountain. The Tulip Sale is on May 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Lakehouse.

Free CDTA shuttles will run continuously to Washington Park from Eagle Street Garage and Elk Street Parking Lot throughout the festival. The festival is also looking for volunteers. You can sign up on the Albany Events website.