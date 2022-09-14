ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sixth annual Albany Lantern Parade will take place in early November for the public. This event is a celebration of light and community.

The Albany Lantern Parade will take place on Sunday, November 6, at 4:30 p.m. at Washington Park Lakehouse. The parade celebrates light and community as the public gathers at sunset to walk with handmade lanterns in a historic park. This event is free and all are welcome. Battery-operated candles will be available for use during the walk. In-person lantern-making workshops will resume this year, and the Albany Public Library is supporting this event yet again with lantern-making kits so participants can create them with recyclables at home.