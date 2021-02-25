Lifesaving girl scout wins medal of honor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —The local girl scout chapter, the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY), gave Albany Scout Leah Schwarzmer the National Lifesaving Award Medal of Honor. It’s awarded for saving or trying to save a life under heroic circumstances or at risk of her own life.

Leah Schwarzmer and Brenda Episcopo receive awards from GSNENY

Leah Schwarzmer receiving an award from GSNENY

“Leah’s extraordinary courage, incredible confidence, and willingness to take decisive action in the midst of an emergency has not only saved a life, but also serves as a shining example for Girl Scouts everywhere of fortitude and dedication,” said Brenda Episcopo, GSNENY CEO. “Her heroism and sound judgment have earned Leah a place in the pantheon of heroes who have come before her and left an indelible mark on the Girl Scouts.”

According to GSNENY, Leah was walking with her friend, Brenda Episcopo, in their neighborhood when they saw an elderly neighbor collapsed, injured, and unconscious in front of his home. Leah used her scout training, telling an adult nearby to call 911 and staying with the man while Brenda ran to get help from her mother, a medical professional. The man eventually made it to the hospital by ambulance.

“She is a girl of courage, confidence, and character, and through her actions, she has truly made the world a better place,” said Judith Batty of GSUSA.

The Girl Scouts of the USA National Lifesaving Award Medal of Honor is among the highest honors available to a girl scout. It is reserved for girl scouts whose heroism goes beyond the degree of maturity and training to be expected at their age. Leah’s friend also received a Certificate of Bravery as a non-scout. GSNENY says that without the girls, the man would have died.

Leah received the award in a ceremony on Wednesday evening in Albany. She also received a proclamation from Sen. Neil Breslin’s office.