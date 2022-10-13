COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lia Auto Group will be holding a dunk tank challenge fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Light in the Night Walk. The fundraiser will take place Friday at the Lia Toyota of Colonie from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A donation of $10 is suggested to participate and enjoy refreshments.

The fundraiser was formed last year, where committee members had co-chairs Bill Lia Jr. from the Lia Auto Group and Rick Ostroff from Ostroff Associates partake in the event. University at Albany’s (UAlbany) assistant men’s basketball coach, Bobby Jordan, and Siena men’s basketball special assistant, Johnathon Pickett, have signed up to be dunked for the cause this year.

“I’m truly excited to participate in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Dunk the Coach fundraiser,” said assistant coach Jordan. “I am glad our team at UAlbany Men’s Basketball is able to support such a great cause while raising awareness & funds.”

“I’m happy to help make a difference in the fight versus blood cancers,” said coach Carm Maciariello, from Siena Men’s Basketball. “They affect many people in our society. We look forward to continuing to advance the survival rate as well as continue to help to support research efforts. We all can make a difference and I’m excited to be on board.”

LLS’s Light in the Night Walk will take place on Saturday at Siena College, starting at 7 p.m. LLS’s mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, as well as to improve the quality of life of patients and their families.