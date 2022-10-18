ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Flag in the Map: Charting Rainbow Flag Stories” is a traveling exhibition that is now on display at the New York State Capitol in the East Gallery on the second floor. The exhibit will be on display until January 2, 2023.

“LGBTQ+ History Month celebrates the great advancements made by the LGBTQ+ community toward equal rights since the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, which launched the LGBTQ+ rights movement right here in New York State,” New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said. “The ‘Flag in the Map: Charting Rainbow Flag Stories’ exhibit demonstrates how the pride Flag designed by Gilbert Baker has become a universal symbol of the movement, especially in parts of the world where members of the LGBTQ+ community continue to struggle against discrimination.”

The exhibition comes from the Gilbert Baker Foundation. Baker, an artist, designer, and educator, is credited for creating the LGBTQ Rainbow Flag in 1978. The exhibit aims to reaffirm the Rainbow Flag’s power to inspire members of LGBTQ+ communities across the globe.